Job mela for women organised by she teams of hyderabad city police

Women enrolled for an exclusive job Mela organised by the She Teams of Hyderabad City Police

More than 8,000 women enrolled for an exclusive job mela for women organised by the She Teams of Hyderabad City Police here on Saturday (27/02/2021). The job mela for women conducted with talent acquisition firm TMI Group aims to provide 3,000 jobs in various skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled roles to unemployed women. Of those registered, 4,000 women were invited to the job fair with others to be called at a later stage.

Speaking at the event, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, emphasized the importance of women being employed and urged them to make the most of the opportunity. “This is the first-of-its-kind initiative taken up by a police department in the country and the Hyderabad police has gotten in touch with over 25 companies to provide 3,000 jobs for women. Based on the skill-set, applicants will get a job and hopefully, an opportunity to succeed in life,” he said.

Anjani Kumar also handed over offer letters to some attendees and commended Additional Commissioner, Shikha Goel, Joint Commissioner M. Ramesh, and Additional Commissioner Sirisha Raghavendra, and Chairman of TMI Group, T. Muralidharan, for their efforts towards this program.

