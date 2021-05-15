Jio has been introducing new offers for JioPhone users. In these unprecedented times of the Covid pandemic, to ensure users stay connected remains the company has announced two special initiatives. JioPhone Users Get 300 Minutes Free Voice Calls Per Month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic, to Jio Phone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic.

Additionally, for every Jio Phone plan recharged by Jio Phone users, they will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free. For example, a Jio Phone user recharging with a Rs 75 plan, will get an additional Rs 75 plan absolutely free. However, this offer is not applicable on annual or Jio Phone device bundled plans. Both these offers are applicable starting from May 15th.

The Jio said that it is committed to standing with every Indian during these challenging times, and will continue to make every effort to enable our fellow citizens to overcome the difficulties created by the pandemic.