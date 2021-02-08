Jeet Ki Zidd became the topped binged show with 12.86 Million unique viewers

COTT shared its 4th-week report of 2021, where Disney+ Hotstar was the top platform with 20.10 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 3.51%, the 2nd place was taken by VOOT with 3.45%, MX player was in 3rd place with 2.79% followed by Sony Live with 2.46% and Zee5 by 1.96%. Jeet Ki Zidd was the top show with 31.51 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 5.49% in COTT week 4’ 2021. Inspired by a true story, Zidd is a tale of conviction, persuasion, and commitment.

It’s the story of a man whose ability to turn impossible into possible, makes him unique and inspiring. It is a story of a man’s perseverance and his Zidd to win, be it the war on the ground or the one inside his head, who not only fought the Kargil war but also overcame some impossible challenges through his sheer will and determination. This is not just another army story but an inspiring tale of self-belief and grit. The 2nd place was taken by Tandav with 5.44% and 3rd place was taken by Criminal Justice behind closed door followed by College romance season 2 with 3.1% and the legend of hanuman with 2.64%.

Jeet Ki Zidd was also the top binged show with 12.86 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 2.24% in COTT week 4’2021. Jeet kizidd is gaining a lot of love from the audience. Tandav came down to 2nd place with 2.19% and Criminal Justice behind closed door with 1.95%.