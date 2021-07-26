Veteran Actress Jayanthi Passed Away at 76

Kannada Veteran Actress Jayanthi Dies at 76 in Bengaluru

By
Theprimetalks
-
actress jayanthi passed away
Advertisement

The Kannada Veteran Actress Jayanthi Passed Away at 76 in her sleep on Monday (7/26/2021) at her residence in Bengaluru, reports have confirmed. She was keeping unwell for the past few days. Jayanthi was fondly called Abhinaya Sharadhe (Goddess Sharadhe in acting). She was a prominent name in the Kannada film industry from 1960 to the late 80s and featured in over 500 films. Jayanthi had won six state awards for performance in various films.

Advertisement

The veteran actor Jayanthi’s son Krishna Kumar confirmed the news of her death to Bangalore Times as he stated that she was recovering from illnesses but eventually breathed her last during her sleep. The actor Jayanthi had spoken to Bangalore Times last year when she was stuck in Hampi during the lockdown and was using the time to soak in nature and the surroundings and also found time catching up with her peers through virtual video calls.

Veteran Actress Jayanthi Passed Away:

Upon hearing the news of Jayanthi’s Death, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa condoled her demise. “Her contribution to the film industry is immense. It is an irreplaceable loss to the Kannada film industry,” Yediyurappa wrote on Twitter. Here: theprimetalks.com is sending condolences to Jayanthi’s family, #RIP.

Advertisement
Avatar of Theprimetalks
Theprimetalks
https://www.theprimetalks.com/
Theprimetalks.com is a web media that provides the latest trending news updates of India around the world with a jet speed instantly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here