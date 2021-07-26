Advertisement

The Kannada Veteran Actress Jayanthi Passed Away at 76 in her sleep on Monday (7/26/2021) at her residence in Bengaluru, reports have confirmed. She was keeping unwell for the past few days. Jayanthi was fondly called Abhinaya Sharadhe (Goddess Sharadhe in acting). She was a prominent name in the Kannada film industry from 1960 to the late 80s and featured in over 500 films. Jayanthi had won six state awards for performance in various films.

The veteran actor Jayanthi’s son Krishna Kumar confirmed the news of her death to Bangalore Times as he stated that she was recovering from illnesses but eventually breathed her last during her sleep. The actor Jayanthi had spoken to Bangalore Times last year when she was stuck in Hampi during the lockdown and was using the time to soak in nature and the surroundings and also found time catching up with her peers through virtual video calls.

Karnataka: Veteran Kannada actor Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi passes away at her residence in Bengaluru. “Her contribution to the film industry is immense. It is an irreplaceable loss to Kannada film industry,” Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tweets pic.twitter.com/ZjTis7MXXM — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Upon hearing the news of Jayanthi’s Death, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa condoled her demise. “Her contribution to the film industry is immense. It is an irreplaceable loss to the Kannada film industry,” Yediyurappa wrote on Twitter. Here: theprimetalks.com is sending condolences to Jayanthi’s family, #RIP.