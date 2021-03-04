The Baahubali star Prabhas launched the Jathi Ratnalu Trailer features young heroes Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles and Directed by Anudeep, The film is produced by director Nag Ashwin. Radhan has composed the music. Jathi Ratnalu movie release on 11th March for Maha Shivaratri all over the Telugu states.

The Jathi Ratnalu trailer begins with a romantic track between Naveen Polishetty and Faria Abdullah. Then, the real fun starts after the entry of the other two Jathi Ratnalu Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna. Apparently, they are stuck in a bizarre situation and that gives the viewers all the amusement.

The courtroom scene featuring Comedian Brahmanadam is the best part of the Jathi Ratnalu official trailer and it gives special vibes to see the comedy king back on screen after a long time. Radhan’s background score is just perfect for a film of the genre. Director Anudeep KV wins brownie points for his writing and taking.

All in all, the Jathi Ratnalu trailer is highly entertaining and increases the expectations of the film. watching Jathi Ratnalu official trailer is a collection of best funny scenes from comedy films.