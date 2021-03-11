Jathi Ratnalu Movie Review: Jathi Ratnalu is creating ripples all over with the fun quotient. Jathi Ratnalu Telugu Movie is directed by a debutant Anudeep and The Flim Starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Brahmaji, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore played the lead roles. Nag Ashwin produced the film on the Swapna Cinema banner. Let’s see Jathi Ratnalu Movie Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk Below:

Jathi Ratnalu Movie Story:

Jathi Ratnalu is the story of Jogipet Srikanth (Naveen Polishetty) and his friends Ravi (Rahul Ramakrishna) and Sekhar (Priyadarshi). All these three are fun-loving guys and are not bothered about their careers. One fine day, Srikanth decides to move to Hyderabad city, to stay in a posh apartment in Banjara Hills, and his friends follow him. But the twist in the tale arises when they are framed in an attempt to murder case set up by the local MLA (Murali Sharma). The rest of Jathi Ratnalu Story is all about how they clear all these problems and settle in life. Watch Jathi Ratnalu Movie in theaters to know about the twists:

Jathi Ratnalu is fun-filled, hilarious, and is packed with entertainment throughout Right from the first frame, the film looks fresh and hilarious. Actor Naveen Polishetty is a gem and his comic timing is top class. Actors Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna are quite supportive. The first half is well-packed and sets good premises for the second half.

Jathi Ratnalu’s second half maintains the same tempo though some of the episodes are dragged and slow-paced. Jathi Ratnalu’s hilarious climax takes the film to the next level. One will just laugh and laugh ignoring the logic. The 3 songs are well picturized and the makers should have focused on the production values as they are extremely poor. Jathi Ratnalu is a hilarious ride and is focused completely on Comedy. Jathi Ratnalu Hit or Flop Depends on the Flims Box-Office Collections.

Jathi Rathnalu Movie Verdict:

Overall, Jathi Ratnalu is a fun-filled, hilarious ride, and is packed with entertainment throughout Right from the first frame. If you ignore the slightly slow second half, this film ends as a hilarious ride, watch this weekend.

Jathi Rathnalu Movie Rating: 3/5.