Jathi Ratnalu Movie Online Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Actor Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah Statter comedy entertainer Jathi Ratnalu Movie Online Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video with English Subtitles. The political comedy-drama directed by Anudeep KV and produced by Nag Ashwin and Swapna Cinema, co-produced by Harsha Garapati, and executive produced by Balaji M. The Jathi Ratnalu music is by Radham, art direction by Chandrika and Faisal Ali Khan, cinematography by Siddam Manohar, editing by Abhinav Danda.

Jathi Ratnalu Movie Story:

Jathi Ratnalu Movie Story about Srikanth (Naveen Polishetty) runs a ladies emporium in his native place Jogipett. He is ashamed of his family business and dreams of getting a job and settling down in Hyderabad city. Soon, Srikanth and his friends Shekhar (Priyadarshi) and Ravi (Rahul Ramakrishna) move to Hyderabad. Some unexpected events lead the trio to occupy a vacant flat in a posh area, and Srikanth soon falls in love with Chitti (Faria Abdullah), the charming daughter of their neighbour. However, their lives change after they cross paths with Chanakya (Murali Sharma), a politician. it manages to be a rib-tickling viewing experience and also get its point about class divide across.

Watch Jathi Ratnalu Movie Online on Amazon Prime Video

OverAll, Jathi Ratnalu is an absolute laugh riot that completely lacks logic but promises full-fledged entertainment. Watch Jathi Ratnalu Movie Online in HD Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.