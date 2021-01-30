Jai Sena Movie cast Srikanth, Sriram, Sunil, and Tarak Ratna are in the lead roles. Jai Sena is an action drama is directed by V. Samudhra and Music composed by Ravi Shankar while produced by V. Sai Arun Kumar under Shiva Maha Teja Films banner. Jai Sena is a social drama based on farmer issues has hit the screens on January 29, 2021. Let’s see Jai Sena Movie Review and Rating, Story, Verdict.

Jai Sena Movie Story:

Four friends played by Karthikeeya, Abhiram, Praveen, and Harish Gautam decide to help farmers in building a lift-irritation project in their village. In this process, they approach MLA (Madhusudhan Rao) and ask for his support for the cause. As the MLA refuses to sanction the project, the four friends loot Rs 200 Cr from the minister’s illegal bank accounts. This is the time a tough cop named Devadas (Sunil) comes into the screen? How friends manage Devdas and the ML forms the rest of the story?

Director V. Samudra came up with a Good storyline related to farmers but failed in narrating it in an engaging way. Though the film is all about farmers and the issues related to them, The film is also a mixture of action, love, and sentiment in the end. Four newcomers Karthikeeya, Abhiram, Praveen, and Harish Gautam did a decent job in the lead roles.

They tried to carry the film on their shoulders which is an appreciable thing. Sunil as an aggressive cop is good with his performance. Though he enters the scene only after forty-five minutes, the proceedings start gaining some momentum only after his entry. Actors Srikanth, Taraka Ratna, and Sreeram are okay in their extended cameo roles.

Jai Sena Movie Hit or Flop:

Though the Jai Sena film has a few good episodes here and there, the narration suffers from several loopholes making it a film with below-average content.

Jai Sena Movie Verdict:

Overall, Jai Sena is a social message drama based on the farmer’s sacrifices but lacks depth in the proceedings. Though the film has a few good episodes here and there, the narration suffers from several loopholes making it a film with below-average content.

Jai Sena Movie Rating: 2.5/5.