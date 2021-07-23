Jai Bhim First Look Talk: Suriya as A Lawyer in Jai Bhim

Advertisement

Suriya, who is celebrating his 46th birthday today (23 July) unveiled the first look and title of his next film, which was tentatively called Suriya 39. The film has been titled Jai Bhim, which is the slogan used by followers of Dr. BR Ambedkar. The Jai Bhim First Look posters reveal that actor Suriya is playing a lawyer who fights for the rights of tribal communities.

By going Jai Bhim First Look Posters Actor Suriya was sporting a white shirt, and had the lawyer’s gown with him, giving rise to speculations that he’d be playing a lawyer in it. And now it’s indeed official! It is clear from the first-look posters that Jai Bhim Film is going to be socially conscious and politically relevant.

Jai Bhim First Look Posters:

The Jai Bhim film is written and directed by journalist-turned-filmmaker TJ Gnanavel of Kootathil Oruthan fame, In addition to acting in it, Suriya has also bankrolled the Jai Bhim film under his production banner 2D Entertainment.