J2911 Media secures a content package deal with Toon Goggles

J2911 MEDIA, a USA-based independent distribution company has closed a content package deal with the American OTT children platform TOON GOGGLES, for the Spanish and English languages worldwide and announced Vivian Reinoso, Head of Worldwide Acquisition, Distribution & New Project Engagement.

The titles are Huevokids, Las Aventuras Del Tio Conejo, A Vista De Pajaro, Outopus, Maria Perez Vs Los Superheroes, Kozaky Football, Kozaky Around The World, Mace-Man and the brand new series added to the catalogue of J2911 Media is Steam Adventures In Arboterra.

Toon Goggles™ offers a vast and diverse amount of animated and live-action programs, both on-demand and in a linear channel format.