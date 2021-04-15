Ishq Movie Trailer: Not A Love Story, But A Thriller Ride!

Ishq movie trailer begins showcasing the beautiful love story of Teja Sajja and Priya Prakash Varrier. They are deeply and madly in love with each other and Teja Sajja plans Priya’s birthday on a beach. When they are about to kiss each other on a moving car and when we are about to authorize it as a love story, the later episodes give a completely conflicting impression.

True to the tagline – ‘It’s not a love story, we are taken for a thrilling ride. Though the latter half of the Ishq Movie trailer has no single dialogue, the captivating narrative tells us ‘Hold Your Breathe’. The Ishq Movie trailer indicates that Ishq is going to be a unique mystery chiller.

Watch Ishq Movie Trailer

Director SS Raju on his debut comes up with a different subject. Mahati Swara Sagar’s background score brings apprehension. NV Prasad, Paras Jain, and Vakada Anjan Kumar are producing the film, while RB Choudary is presenting it on the Mega Super Good Films banner. Ishq Movie releasing in theaters on 23rd April 2021.