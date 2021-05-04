IPL 2021 Suspended Due to Covid-19 Cases Increases

IPL 2021 Suspended: The BCCI has decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) for the time being. The cricket board office-bearers went into a huddle on Monday evening after the IPL bubble was breached. They decided to postpone the tournament.

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organizing the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health, and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind. The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021,” said an official statement.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect. Details – https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

“The Vivo IPL 2021 suspended for the time being. We spoke to everyone from teams, broadcasters, and all those who were involved in it. It was decided to defer the IPL, especially looking at the sentiment and current situation in the country. For us players’ health is paramount and BCCI will always keep safety first. We will meet again soon and decide when we can conclude this edition, we will have to see when is the next window available,” BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told.