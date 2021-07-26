IPL 2021 New Schedule: Full Match, Timings, Date, Venues

Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the IPL 2021 New Schedule for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 31 matches will be played for the duration of 27 days. The tournament was suspended midway earlier this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the bio-secure bubble.

The rest of the Vivo IPL 2021 season Schedule will be held in the UAE in the stadia of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai from 19 September to October 15. The first game will be held between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on September 19. This will be the 30th game of the schedule.

IPL 2021 New Schedule:

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.