Informa markets in india restarts exhibitions with safety protocols

Informa Markets in India has restarted physical trade exhibitions, amply supported by its AllSecure and Travel Safety Guide. In addition to the safety measures undertaken, Informa Markets has also implemented several sustainability practices related to safety, energy efficiency, and environmental friendliness. These measures will enhance the new normal for the exhibitions industry and create the requisite confidence and assurance among visitors, external stakeholders, and employees that they are participating in a safe, sustainable and controlled ecosystem.

To conduct physical trade exhibitions amidst the new normal, Informa Markets in India created the unique AllSecure – a safety standard that will safeguard the Health and Safety of stakeholders, in line with the government’s guidelines to ensure a smooth, secured experience for exhibitors and visitors. These international protocols are based on the broader principles of Physical Distancing, Protect and Detect, Cleaning and Hygiene, and detailed Communications on these principles.

Informa Market’s Travel Safety Guide is a comprehensive document for the safety of employees, which is designed to help employers meet their care obligations for staff traveling on business. The guide focuses on taking care of its employees first so that they can give their best to the task on the ground.

The Travel Safety Guide also includes a travel safety application, which uses state-of-the-art information mining technology, enabling faster identification and communication of potential threats based on the business traveler’s location or planned destination. It aggregates and filters information from different sources and provides easily accessible country-specific information and pre-travel advice.

In addition to this, Informa Markets in India has also come to the forefront by implementing several eco-friendly and sustainability initiatives, such as, usage of ‘Online Exhibitor Manual’ which has saved around 320 trees by reducing paper printing; eco-friendly kits replacing plastic folders and reducing around 3,100 kgs of CO2 emission per year; using only LED / CFL lights in the exhibitions and reducing CO2 emission of around 1,629 Kgs; encouraging the use of water kiosks instead of water bottles thus reducing 9,600 kgs of CO2 emission per year.

Commenting on the comprehensive safety and sustainability measures undertaken by the organization, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “We are happy to kickstart the physical format of exhibitions with adherence to travel and safety protocols, including Informa’s AllSecure and Travel Safety Guide. Exhibitions are key mobilizers and facilitators of the economy and for the past few years, owing to our advocacy, we have seen a visible transformation in policy initiatives towards the industry. Given the dynamic situation, the interim period between Unlock and our foray into physical expos has given us the time to assess, fortify, test, and amplify these measures. They will aid in building the requisite faith among our internal and external stakeholders towards attending our much-awaited physical events.

“Looking ahead, we seek to provide turnkey hybrid engagements, combining the best of physical and virtual platforms. These will enable us to offer efficient, impressive, and state-of-the-art solutions for our stakeholders’ evolving requirements. For the moment, we keenly look forward to welcoming them to our physical trade exhibitions in a safe and sustainable manner,” he added. Informa Markets in India is set to restart physical trade shows with SATTE 2021: 24th – 26th March, Greater Noida (Travel & Hospitality) — followed by others in the upcoming months.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

About Informa Markets and business in India:

Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India’s leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to helping specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, we host over 25 large-scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and training across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai. For further details, please visit – informamarkets.com.