Induvadana First Look Poster: Shirtless Varun Sandesh hugs Farnaz Setti

Induvadana First Look Poster sees shirtless Varun Sandesh passionately hugging his co-star Farnaz Setti, who is seen sporting a saree wrapped around her body. It has a periodic touch and certainly looks striking. Actor Varun Sandesh has made a comeback to Telugu cinema in a very intense and bold way possible. Sharing Induvadana First Look Poster on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Presenting you the #FirstLook poster of #Induvadana. Hope you all like it.’

Induvadana First Look Poster:

Induvadana Movie is directed by MSR and is being backed by Madhavi Adurthi, who is producing the film under the Sri Balaji Pictures banner. Varun Sandesh has always been in the limelight over his social media posts with his wife Vithika Sheru and former Bigg Boss contestants.