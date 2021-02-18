India Skills 2021 Competition: To promote the international standards of vocational training in India, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), announced the opening of online registrations for IndiaSkills Competition 2021.

The biennial competition is organized to scout talent from the country, offering them a platform to showcase their skills at the national and international platforms, according to a press release. The Candidates can register for the state competitions online via the link https://worldskillsindia.co.in/indiaskill2021/. The last date to register for India Skills 2021 is February 28.

Registered candidates will be given an opportunity to showcase their talent at state, regional, and national level competitions in 47 skills ranging from painting to masonry, web technologies to fashion technology, and more.

IndiaSkills Competition 2021 Eligibility Criteria: