IndexNow WordPress Plugin Launched By Microsoft Bing

Microsoft Bing has released IndexNow Plugin for WordPress enables site owners to instantly and automatically submit their new/updated pages in the website.

Microsoft Bing has released a new IndexNow WordPress Plugin that makes it easy to integrate your WordPress blog and site with the IndexNow protocol and is available in the WordPress plugin directory. IndexNow plugin for WordPress allows automated submission of URLs from WordPress websites to multiple search engines. This is done without having to register or verify your site.

Once IndexNow Plugin is installed, It automatically generates and hosts the API key for your site. It automatically submits URLs to search engines in the background when it detects page changes, deletions, or creations in WordPress. This ensures search engines have the most recent information about your site.

What is IndexNow:

IndexNow allows website owners to immediately notify search engines of any changes made to their website’s content. IndexNow allows website owners to instantly notify search engines about any changes made to their URLs and the content. This allows search engines to quickly reflect these changes in their search results.

How to Install the IndexNow WordPress Plugin:

Log in to the WordPress admin panel for your WordPress site. Click on “Plugins > Add New”.

Search for “IndexNow Plugin“ and install.

and install. Once installed, click on “Activate” to enable the plugin.

to enable the plugin. Go to IndexNow admin page and click “Let’s Get Started“

Instant indexing is an SEO’s dream when it comes to giving search engines the most updated content on a site. Now, if you have WordPress, you can follow the steps above to easily activate IndexNow WordPress Plugin.