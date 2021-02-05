Improve attendance in schools, colleges: karimnagar collector directs officials

Collector K Shashanka instructed officials to take steps to enhance the attendance of students in schools, colleges, and hostels. The Collector conducted a meeting with the officials of various departments to discuss attendance of students and other arrangements in schools, colleges, and hostels at the collectorate conference hall here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashanka wanted the officials to identify mandals where the attendance of students was less and take measures to improve attendance. He directed the DEO to appoint nodal officers to enhance strength in model schools and KGBVs.

Instructing authorities to cross-check the attendance of students in hostels, he wanted that every student staying in hostels should attend classes in schools and colleges. The Collector directed district panchayat officers and municipal commissioners to take steps to clean school corridors every day and grounds every two days.

Besides arranging doors to hostel bathrooms, uninterrupted water and current supply should be ensured, he said and asked officials to send attendance particulars every day. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Valluru Kranthi, Additional Collector Enugu Narsimha Reddy, DEO Janardhar Rao, and others participated in the meeting.