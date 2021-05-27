IKEA App: Download Ikea Shopping App now on Android and iOS

IKEA App Download: The IKEA Online shopping app in India now available on both platforms iOS and Android. This multi-channel approach will help the Swedish retailer to woo more customers in the current situation, where people prefer to stay at home and shop online amid lockdown. Customers from Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Baroda, and Hyderabad, will be able to use the IKEA App for Online shopping. Over 7,000 home furnishing products are available on the mobile application at present, the company said in a statement.

“The Ikea app launch is a part of IKEA’s omnichannel approach to meet the many people of India. It will be through a combination of big IKEA stores, smaller city-center stores, and online platforms,” said the retail giant. “We are now one step closer to making every day better with our on-the-go e-commerce service,” IKEA India country commercial manager Kavitha Rao said.

Download Ikea App on Android and iOS:

IKEA app features various options for customers, including product recommendations, ratings, and reviews, and easier searching and browsing experience. Users’ feeds will be personalized with images and products based on their interests and purchases. The unique feature of the IKEA app will allow users to add the products to their online shopping list even while physically browsing through the products in the store.

Moreover, a customer can also find a built-in barcode scanner which will help them learn more details about the products including materials and dimensions. “Health and safety is a top priority for us, and hence, the launch of the IKEA app is another touch point to make home furnishing accessible to the many people and ensure customers can shop safely from their homes,” Kavitha Rao added.