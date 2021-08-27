Advertisement

Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu is a Telugu Movie released on 27 August, 2021. The film is directed by Suneel Darshan and featured Sushanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vennela Kishore, and Priyadarshi as lead characters. Let’s See Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu Review, Rating, Story, Verdict, Hit or Flop Talk.

Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu Story:

Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu Story about Arun (Sushanth) is the love of Meenakshi (Meenakshi Chaudhary), who is the sister of a rowdy and the local politician Narsimha Yadav (Venkat). One day Meenakshi agrees to meet Arun near her house. Arun decides to come to her house straight but he mistakenly enters another house where a crime takes place. Society people think that the criminal is still in the society and they close all the exits as they want to nab him. They think Arun, who is also there, is a criminal. What happens next and who is behind all this? Form the rest of the story.

Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu Review:

Darshan wrote the story based on true events that happened to one of his friends in Chennai. In the Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu film, Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore portray the friend characters. Sushanth is the life and soul of the film, When compared to his other films, he has vastly improved.

The Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu Movie enters the main point only at the interval mark. Until then, there are way too many forced elements in the film. Things look a bit dragged during the time. After a point, things become a bit predictable as the drama is not highlighted that much and the climax is dragged and could have been better.

Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu Verdict:

Overall, Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu ends up as a romantic thriller with a decent backdrop. Park your vehicles at your nearest theatres & enjoy the movie!🏍.

Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu Rating: 3/5.