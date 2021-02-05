Huzurabad police officer booked under sc/st atrocities act

Huzurabad town CI V Madhavi was booked under SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act based on a court direction. Incidentally, the case was registered in her own police station on February 2, but it came to light on Friday.

According to police, a native of Bommakal of Saidapur Mandal, Rudrarapu Ramesh Laxman was staying in Indiranagar of Huzurabad town. On August 26, 2020, Ramesh Laxman along with his son Rahul went to CI Madhavi to collect documents of his vehicle seized under crime no. 102/2020.

Instead of returning the documents, CI Madhavi allegedly abused Ramesh Laxman by taking his caste name. Moreover, she registered a case against him under Crime No. 329/2020 U/s 186,332, 353 IPC and sent him to judicial custody. Upset over the Inspector’s abusive comments, Ramesh Laxman approached the court, which on February 2 instructed Huzurabad police to register a case against Madhavi. Based on the court’s directions, town Sub-Inspector, Cheena Nayak Bhukya registered the case under section 504, 506, 3(1) (r) SC/ST POA Act.