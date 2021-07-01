Hungama 2 Trailer is Out and Promises a Crazy Laugh Riot

Advertisement

Hungama 2 Trailer features Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash are playing lead roles in the movie which is the sequel of 2003 film Hungama. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures under the banners of Venus Worldwide Entertainment.

By going Hungama 2 Trailer begins with a discussion on who is the father of Pranitha Subash‘s child. Meezaan Jaffrey is seen explaining to Ashutosh Rana that it is not his child. We then see Meezaan Jaffrey talking to Paresh Rawal, who plays Shilpa Shetty’s husband in the film. Confusion is thus created where Rawal thinks that his wife is having an affair with Meezaan Jaffrey. The trailer then has many moments of confusion that guarantee laughter.

Watch Hungama 2 Trailer:

The Hungama 2 film is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.