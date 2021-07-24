Advertisement

Hungama 2 Movie starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Ashutosh Rana, Akshay Khanna has premiered on July 23, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s Check out Hungama 2 Movie Review, Rating, Story, Verdict. Hungama 2 has been jointly produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures.

Hungama 2 Movie Story:

Hungama 2 Story about Akash (Mezan Jaffery) is all set to get engaged. When things are going well, Vaani (Pranitha Subhash) comes into the picture with her daughter and claims that Akash is her husband and has ditched her. On the other hand, Tiwari (Paresh Rawal) is an old man who has a young partner (Shilpa Shetty) Tiwari thinks his wife is in an affair with Akash. This creates another tension for Akash. How will all this craziness be cleared forms the story of Hungama 2?

Hungama 2 Movie Review and Rating:

Hungama 2 Movie Review:

Director Priyadarshan, known for his love for crackling comedies, misses the mark with Hungama 2. While there are moments that make us guffaw, the film is marred by a damp squib of an ending. Not only are revelations hastily squeezed in in the final act, but it also goes into a territory that is totally at odds with all that is established in earlier scenes.

Hungama 2 Movie Verdict:

Overall, Hungama 2 Film fails to deliver what it promises, rollicking, fun entertainment, And this, despite the presence of a solid supporting cast, is a much big disappointment.

Hungama 2 Movie Rating: 2/5.