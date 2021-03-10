HUAWEI Mate 40E announced the company’s latest mid-range smartphone in the Mate 40 series in China. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED 90Hz refresh rate screen and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Compared to Kirin 9000 5G 5nm SoCs in the Mate 40, this is powered by Kirin 990E 7nm SoC with dedicated NPUs and supports SA and NSA 5G dual-mode. It runs Android 10 with EMUI 11.0 on top with HMS.

HUAWEI Mate 40E has a 64MP main camera with Leica optics along with a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3x zoom. On the front, there is a 13MP camera. It packs a 4200 mAh battery with support for 40W wired and wireless charging as well as wireless reverse charging.