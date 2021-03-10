HUAWEI Mate 40E announced the company’s latest mid-range smartphone in the Mate 40 series in China. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED 90Hz refresh rate screen and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Compared to Kirin 9000 5G 5nm SoCs in the Mate 40, this is powered by Kirin 990E 7nm SoC with dedicated NPUs and supports SA and NSA 5G dual-mode. It runs Android 10 with EMUI 11.0 on top with HMS.
HUAWEI Mate 40E has a 64MP main camera with Leica optics along with a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3x zoom. On the front, there is a 13MP camera. It packs a 4200 mAh battery with support for 40W wired and wireless charging as well as wireless reverse charging.
HUAWEI Mate 40E Specifications:
- 6.5-inch (2376 x 1080 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display,90 Hz refresh rate
- HUAWEI Kirin 990E 5G (x x Cortex-A76 2.86 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 2.36 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.95GHz GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G76 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM memory card
- Android 10 with EMUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- 64MP camera with f/1.9 aperture, Leica optics, 16MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, OIS, LED flash
- 13MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dimensions: 158.6×72.5×8.8mm; Weight: 188g
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C (GEN1)
- 4200mAh (typical) battery with 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge wired and wireless fast charging
The HUAWEI Mate 40E comes in Mystic Silver, White and Black colors, is priced at 4599 yuan (US$ 706 / Rs. 51,535 approx.) for an 8GB + 128GB version and the 8GB + 256GB version costs 5099 yuan (US$ 783 / Rs. 57,125 approx.). It will go on sale in China starting from March 18th with pre-orders starting from March 10th.