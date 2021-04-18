Hridayam Movie First Look Poster is out!

The highly anticipated upcoming Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam Movie First Look Poster featuring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran out! Already, Hridayam first look has won the internet and is going viral on social media. Pranav Mohanlal is in the middle and two young actresses Darshana Rajendran and Kalyani Priyadarshan are on either side of him in Hridayam Movie First Look Poster.

According to the makers, ‘Hridayam’ is about a group of individuals and their life journey. Vineeth has taken real-life inspirations to script this film. Aju Varghese, Vijayaraghavan, Arun Kurian, and several newcomers are part of the Hridayam cast. The Hridayam film is produced by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas.

Hridayam Movie First Look Poster:

One of the first film studios in Kerala, Merryland has not been producing films for more than 40 years, following the death of its founder P Subramaniam. Hridayam Film will be a comeback film for the studio. The Hridayam film’s co-producer is Noble Babu Thomas, presenting it under his banner Big Bang Entertainments. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for the film and Viswajith Odukkathil has done the cinematography. Ranjan Abraham is the editor.