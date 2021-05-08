How To Use An Oxygen Concentrator Explained: With over four lakh covid-19 cases being witnessed on a daily basis over the past few days, the covid second wave has hit India like a storm. Amid the increasing number of corona cases, some patients require the necessity of either an oxygen concentrator or an oxygen cylinder.

One should be able to know the differences between these two while using these after consulting with doctors following the nature of covid symptoms they undergo while taking treatment. While some of the covid patients have been getting treatment at the hospitals, while some are taking care of themselves under home isolation under the advice of doctors. Watch a video to know, how to use an Oxygen Concentrator. Here People need to follow some points while using an oxygen concentrator. Let’s see the oxygen concentrator how it works:

These are the points you should keep in mind while using an oxygen concentrator.