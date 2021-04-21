How to Register COVID-19 vaccine online?

How to Register COVID-19 Vaccine?: The Government of India has announced phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country amidst the steep spike in COVID-19 cases. All citizens aged above 18 will be eligible for vaccination starting May 1, 2021. Currently, only citizens above the age of 45 were allowed to take the Covid vaccine. India’s fresh cases tally at 2.94 lakhs – the second-highest ever recorded globally. People need to Register COVID-19 Vaccine online before heading to the hospitals and getting their first shot to begin soon through the CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app.

Once the registration process for phase 3 begins, people can head to the CoWIN portal and Aargya Setu app to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive currently offers two COVID-19 vaccines – Covaxin that has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Covishield that has been developed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Users can look for nearby vaccination centers with the help of our guide here. To register, follow the steps mentioned below.

The process to Register COVID-19 Vaccine Via CoWIN portal

Head to the CoWIN website, click on Register/Sign in Yourself

Enter your mobile number, click on Get OTP . An OTP should arrive on your phone. Enter the digits on the site, and click Verify.

. An OTP should arrive on your phone. Enter the digits on the site, and click On the Register for Vaccination page, enter all the details, including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth. Click on Register .

. Once registered, you will get the option to schedule an appointment, Click on Schedule next to the name of the person registered.

next to the name of the person registered. Enter your pin code and hit Search. The centers in the pin code will show up, select the date and time and click on Confirm .

. You can add up to four members through one login.

It is easy to reschedule your appointment; the process is similar to how you schedule it.

The process to Register COVID-19 Vaccine via Aarogya Setu App:

Head to the Aarogya Setu app > Click on the CoWIN tab on the home screen

tab on the home screen Select Vaccination Registration > Enter Phone Number > Enter OTP

> Click on Verify > You will be directed to the Registration of Vaccination page

> You will be directed to the page Follow the same steps as mentioned in the ‘Process for registration through CoWIN portal’ guide.

Each citizen has to take two shots of the Covid vaccine. The CoWIN portal says that the second dose of Covaxin should be taken between 28 days to 42 days after the first dose. The second dose of Covishield should be taken between 28 days to 56 days after the first dose.