How to Enable Auto-Delete Messages Feature on Telegram?

How to Enable Telegram Auto-Delete Messages Feature: Telegram has been introducing a bunch of new features in its app lately so the users get the best experience over any other chat app. Recently, Telegram for Android rolled out a new update. The Telegram update packs some new features like Auto-delete messages, home screen widgets, broadcast groups, etc. Out of all those, the Auto-Delete messages Feature seems to be the best one. The Telegram Auto-delete messages feature brings the self-destructing timer even in personal chats, group chats, and channels.

The Auto-delete messages feature is introduced in the Telegram app version 7.5 meaning you will first have to have the latest update installed before proceeding said in Blog. After you have updated the app, head over to the group or personal chat in which you want to enable auto-delete messages. There’s another difference between the Self-destructing timer and the auto-delete timer. Unlike the Secret chats, Telegram auto-delete messages timer starts when you send the message and not when the recipient reads it. So, what that means is that the message may expire even before the recipient reads it.

Open the Telegram app.

Now go to any chat window.

Tap on the three-dot menu placed on the top right corner of the chat window.

After this tap on the ‘ clear history ‘ option.

‘ option. Now select the time duration using the slider button after which you want the message to auto delete.

Finally, tap on the ‘Enable‘ button.

That’s it! You are done. This is how to enable auto-delete messages to feature on Telegram App. Also, Telegram also introduced other new features including home screen widgets for Android and iOS, unlimited members in a group, and a load of other improvements which will improve your user experience.