Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla is good to go for his Tollywood debut and his Introducing film is titled ‘HERO‘. Mahesh Babu launched the HERO Telugu Movie Title teaser and looks very intriguing. Ashok Galla’s Hero teaser showcases an action stunt shot on a train that is canned across some exclusive locales and the Hero teaser presents Ashok Galla in three different get-ups as a cowboy, joker, as well as Lover Boy.

Clues that the HERO film is a commercial package laced with a wonderfully romantic tale. Ashok Galla looks decent on-screen and Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady. Hero film is directed by T Sriram Adittya, Ghibran is composing the music and produced by Padmavathi Galla under the banner of Amara Raja Media and Entertainment.

Watch Hero Teaser: