Hello mini season 3 all episodes watch online free on mx player

A thriller and romantic web series that will give you the goosebumps and the lurking fear when you step out of your house the next time. MX Original’s New web series “Hello Mini” is the story of a stalker who is both a blessing and a curse. Directed by Fark Kabir, and written by the popular novelist Novoneel Chakraborty and Croctales. Hello Mini Season 3 web series features Anuja Joshi, Mrinal Dutt, Darshana Banik, Anshul Pandey, Abhinav Sharma, Summer Jacobs, Vibhav Roy, Nirisha Basnett, Suchitra Pillai, Vikrant Koul and Tanvi Shinde.

Hello Mini Season 3 Story about Rivanah’s life goes back to normalcy when she and Danny get back together and she starts working at Space Age Technologies. Rivanah’s memories about Hiya Chowdhary start resurfacing and it leaves her parents in a fix. Tista’s sudden death pushes her to uncover the truth about a cult group that honey traps politicians for its ulterior motives. As Virat plots and schemes against Rivanah to avenge Vixy’s loss, will Rivanah finally close in on finding out who the Stranger is?

Hello Mini 3 web series watch online, You must know that the show is available for free and you all can stream it by downloading the app “MX Player”.

