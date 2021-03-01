Hello mini season 2 all episodes watch online free on mx player

After a tremendous response to Hello Mini season 1, the Mx player is back with another gripping story in season 2. The story of Hello Mini Season 2 is about a psychologist who is depressed. The person is under fear and anxiety. The story has romance, drama, and an evil spirit.

Post the traumatic events of Hello Mini; the Hello Mini Season 2 resumes with Rivanah (Anuja Joshi) and Danny (Mrinal Dutt) moving together and having a living-in relationship. Once again, Rivanas starts seeing scary incidents around her. Someone is stalking her to bring ‘Stanger’ out.

Meanwhile, a past girlfriend of Dany lands in their house after a breakup. She deliberately creates a rift between Dany and Rivanah, much to later’s chagrin. Is that all? Or is there another massive twist around the corner? What is ‘stranger’ doing all along and how he is again connected to the story is what season two is all about? Watch how the spirit gets into the couple’s life and messes up everything.

Hello Mini Season 2 Watch Online on MX Player

Hello Mini Season 2 Cast Anuja Joshi, Mrinal Dutt, Gaurav Chopra, Darshan Banik, Anshul Pandey, and others are the cast of this story. Know how the couple faces the spirit and if they can come out of this. Enjoy this super hit show Watch Hello Mini Season 2 All Episodes Online Streaming for free on Mx player.