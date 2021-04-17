Hello Mini 3 Trailer: Will Rivanah Unmask The Stranger?

Mini’s fight against The Stranger continues in the third installment of MX Original Series Hello Mini 3 Trailer. The psychological thriller franchise is an adaptation of Novonveel Chakraborty’s The Stranger Trilogy. Hello Mini 3 Web Series Cast Anuja Joshi, Mrinal Dutt, Darshana Banik, Anshul Pandey, Abhinav Sharma, Summer Jacobs, Vibhav Roy, Nirisha Basnett, Suchitra Pillai, Vikrant Koul, Tanvi Shinde and Directed by Arjun Srivasstava. Hello Mini 3​ Web Series All Episodes Streaming on MX Player From 23 April 2021.

Going by Hello Mini 3 Trailer, Rivanah will venture into the mystic realm, exploring the world of the deceased. She will go to extreme limits to find out why unnatural things happen to her when The Stranger enters her life. Rivanah’s memories about Hiya Chowdhary also resurface, as Tista’s sudden demise turns her world upside down.

In a quest to unmask the truth behind her death, she comes in contact with KD Maa aka Kamyani Devi, played by Suchitra Pillai, who leads a cult society. Will she be able to finally see the face of The Stranger is what the Hello Mini season 3 explores. Hello Mini 3 has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visual.