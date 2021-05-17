Heeroz Punjabi OTT: A Free Video Streaming with Ad Support

Heeroz Punjabi OTT is now an AVOD & SVOD Streaming Platform for watching Exclusive Punjabi Movies, Web Series, Punjabi Cartoons, Short Films, Music Videos, LIVE Music, and News Channels, and Fun Learning Videos for Kids. All Videos will be Streamed Free with Ad Support (AVOD) and the Subscribed users can watch all content with ‘No-Ads in Videos’.

After Launching its first Exclusive Web Series ‘Wah Jugni Wah’ followed by ‘Ishqnaama’ in Punjabi, Heeroz OTT is now gearing up to launch various Exclusive Contents. In the pipeline is a Punjabi Web Series ‘Haweli Wale’ based on a Story with the true essence of Punjabi Culture with an entertaining plot.

Also due for launch is Youthful School-based Web-Series ‘Jab Hum Padya Karte The’. Many Interesting and Exclusive Shows will soon be available on the Platform including a Web Series, jointly written by the scriptwriters from Indian Punjab and Pakistan’s Punjab. Heeroz Punjabi OTT has also started a feature ‘Cartoon Time’ where-in a new Punjabi Cartoon Video is being Released every day at 1.00 pm as its Punjabi Cartoons are very popular.

Download Heeroz Punjabi OTT App:

Incidentally, Heeroz OTT is becoming quite popular among the NRIs and Punjabi-speaking users of Pakistan as Indian Punjabi Movies have a strong following there. Apart from the Web, Heeroz Punjabi OTT App is now available for Android and IOS devices, Apple and Android TV along Amazon Firestick. Heeroz Punjabi OTT is Promoted by Chandigarh-based Catrack Entertainment.