Haseen Dillruba Film Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, Ashish Verma, Aditya Srivastava, Yamini Das, Daya Shankar Pandey, and directed by Vinil Mathew. Haseen Dillruba streaming now on Netflix in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Let’s See Haseen Dillruba Review, Rating, Story.

Haseen Dillruba Story:

Haseen Dillruba’s story about Rani (Taapsee Pannu) is a beautician who gets married to Rishabh Saxena (Vikrant Massey) in an arranged marriage. A Hindi literature grad, she loves reading novels and her biggest problem post marriage is that she doesn’t find her husband interesting. When her husband’s cousin Neel Tripathi (Harshvardhan Rane) stays at their home as a guest, Rani falls in love with him. Days later, the local police begin their investigation into the murder of Rishab. The cops suspect that Rani and her lover have colluded to kill Rishab. What is the truth? The answer to the question is unraveled in the last 30 minutes of the film.

Haseen Dillruba Review and Rating:

Haseen Dillruba Review:

Director Vinil Mathew resorts to cliches by showing the husband’s character in a deliberately contrived manner. He looks bumbling and too good to have $ex with his wife. And, later on, he suddenly turns distinctly aggressive. A lot of crime thrillers feel forced because of the artificial characterizations they inhabit. ‘Haseen Dillruba’ doesn’t play smart with the Inspector’s character either. He looks impatient and makes his presumptions way too obvious.

The unfolding of the suspense in the second half is underwhelming. But that is a lesser problem. What is stunningly bad is how the equations between the husband and his wife shift within a span of few days in an unrealistic fashion. They ooze darkness and love conveniently, without looking weathered or making it clear to us that they have been through a lot of grinding.

Haseen Dillruba Verdict:

OverAll, Haseen Dillruba a delectably dark and defiant love story with thrilling twists with great performances.

Haseen Dillruba Rating: 3/5.