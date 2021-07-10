Harley-Davidson LiveWire One Electric Bike Launched at $21,999

Harley-Davidson launched LiveWire One electric motorcycle in the US markets with a starting price of US $21,999.

Harley-Davidson has unveiled its second electric motorcycle, called the LiveWire One. The Harley-Davidson LiveWire One electric motorcycle has been launched in the US markets with a starting price of US $21,999 (approx. Rs 16.41 lakh). Harley-Davidson though has announced that the LiveWire One will also go on sale in other markets from 2022.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire One Top Speed:

The new Harley-Davidson LiveWire ONE motorcycle is identical to the original electric bike in terms of styling and specs but benefits from a longer color options list. It gets a 78 kW (105 hp) electric motor with an electronically limited top speed of 110 mph (177 km/h). It is rated to achieve an acceleration timing of 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 3.0-3.1 seconds.

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire One electric bike gets DC fast charging that juices up the battery from 0-100% in 60 minutes or 0-80% in 45 minutes. Under more realistic conditions, 20-80% charge time is achieved in close to 30 minutes.

Needless to say, the Harley-Davidson company is aiming at a larger set of younger customers with a lower price tag. “As part of The Hardwire Strategy, we made a commitment that Harley-Davidson would lead in electric. Today’s Harley-Davidson LiveWire ONE builds on the DNA of Harley-Davidson but with the electric focus and ambition of the new LiveWire brand,” said H-D’s CEO Jochen Zeitz.