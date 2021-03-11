Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu First Glimpse Video was released on Thursday coinciding with the celebration of Maha Shivaratri 2021. The teaser of Hari Hara Veera Mallu shows Pawan Kalyan taking on his rivals at a harbour. The filmmakers have recreated historical monuments such as Charminar, Red Fort, and Machilipatnam port for the Hari Hara Veera Mallu film. The estimated cost of the magnum opus is rumoured to be Rs 150 crore.

The Hari Hara Veera Mallu film is said to be inspired by a real-life rebel during the times of the Mughal empire in India. “This is the story of a legendary heroic outlaw,” said director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish. “The period drama is set in the 17th-century backdrop of Mughals and Qutub Shahis era and it will offer a spectacular visual feast. This is an untold story in Indian cinema and will truly be spellbound,” added the filmmakers in a press statement.

Watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu First Glimpse Teaser:

About 40 percent of the Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie has already been shot and the filmmakers plan to complete the shoot of the film by July. Given that this is a film with quite a lot of VFX, the post-production could take a few months. Hollywood technician Ben Lock has been roped in to supervise the VFX.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie Cast and Crew:

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie Cast Power star Pawan Kalyan and Nidhi Agarwal in the lead roles. The film was directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, produced by A Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production. The music of the film was composed by MM. Keeravani, Gnanashekar VS handled the cinematography, and the film was edited by Sravan. The dialogues of the film were written by Sai Madhav Burra. The lyrics of the songs were written by Sirivennela’ Seetharama Sastry and Chandrabose. Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie Release in 2022.