Advertisement

Senior BJP leader, former Andhra Pradesh MP Hari Babu Kambhampati Appointed as Governor of Mizoram. Kambhampati Hari Babu is the second leader from the Telugu states to be appointed as the Governor of a state after Bandaru Dattatreya, who has been transferred as Governor of Haryana after serving the same post in Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, the former MP from Visakhapatnam has thanked PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaih Naidu, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to serve him in the prestigious position. ‘I will do justice by shouldering responsibility towards eastern Mizoram state,’ Hari Babu Kambhampati said.

Hari Babu Kambhampati Appointed as Governor of Mizoram:

Later, Kambhampati Hari Babu’s wife has termed the development as the blessing of God. High Command has recognized the ability, and hence he was offered the post, she added. ‘His good behavior and commitment towards work have fetched the prestigious post,’ she has predicted.