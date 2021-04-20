Ram Navami is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ram. It is celebrated on the ninth and last day of Chaitra Navratri. This year, the Sri Rama Navami will be observed on April 21 and will begin at 12:43 am on Wednesday, and will conclude at 12:35 am on April 22. On an auspicious day, people share wishes with their family and friends. Download Happy Ram Navami Stickers on WhatsApp.

Open an individual or group chat To add sticker packs, tap Emoji > Stickers > Add ‘+’ Tap Download next to the sticker pack you want to download. If prompted, tap DOWNLOAD If you don’t find the Happy Ram Navami stickers, then scroll to the bottom of the ALL STICKERS tab and tap GET MORE STICKERS It will take you to Google Play Store Search for Ram Navami Download and install apps of your choice from the list that appears in front of you After installing, open it and select the preferred stickers, and tap on the ‘Add to WhatsApp Now you can go back to WhatsApp and open the stickers option You can click on the preferred sticker and share it with your loved one.