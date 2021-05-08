Happy Mothers Day 2021: Date, History, Significance, Wishes

Happy Mothers Day 2021 in India: Every year, Mother’s Day is celebrated to appreciate mothers, who play an immensely important role in one’s life. This special day is celebrated every year in India on the second Sunday of May. This year Happy Mothers Day celebrated on May 9, 2021. Mothers are selfless, shower unconditional love on their children, and sacrifice all their needs for their families. Starting from feeding us to teaching us manners, our mothers do it all.

Mother’s Day is the celebration that honours such unbelievable selfless humans that take care of us and nurture us through our lives. On this day, people express their love, respect, honour, and gratitude for their mothers. So while this Mother’s Day will also be spent amid lockdown, make it special for her in whichever way you can!

Mother’s Day is celebrated in India on the second Sunday of May every year, and this year the celebration will fall on May 9, 2021.

Mother’s Day was first celebrated in the US, in 1908 when a woman named Anna Jarvis wished to commemorate Mother’s Day as a recognised holiday to honour her mother, Ann Reese Jarvis who was a peace activist and had passed away three years prior. Anna had a memorial for her mother in St. Andrews Methodist Church in West Virginia – which is now the International Mother’s Day Shrine. Anna Jarvis wanted to honour her mother as she believed that a mother is “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world”.

On this day, children usually buy gifts, throw parties and do things for their mothers to show them their love, respect and appreciation. Usually, mothers are relieved of all their duties and allowed to rest as the rest of the family takes on their duties. And given that the workload of moms may have tripled amid the covid-19 lockdown, this opportunity should be taken to make sure our mothers, who play makeshift teachers, cooks, doctors, counsellors, friends, and take on any role that is required of them, are treated like queens, even if just for a day.