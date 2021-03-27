Happy Holi 2021 wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages

Happy Holi 2021: One of the most colourful festivals, Holi is celebrated with a lot of fervour and gusto every year. It is a festival about inclusivity and communal harmony where people celebrate by putting colour on each other’s faces. The Holiday is marked with food and laughter as friends and relatives gather to partake in the spirit of the day. This year Holi starts on March 28 and continues till the evening of March 29.

Holika Dahan or Holi bonfire is performed a day before the Holi festival. People play with dry and wet colours in the morning to commemorate the festivity. Holi is also one of the biggest festivals of Hindus which is marked with special occurrences in Mathura, Barsana and other places related to Lord Krishna. It is also the most awaited festival in North India. Share Happy Holi 2021 wishes, messages, greetings, images, stickers with your friends and family on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook.

