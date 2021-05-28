Guttu Chappudu First Look Poster: Sanjay Rao in Mass Look

Guttu Chappudu, a film produced by producer Livingstun under the banner of Dawn Entertainment, is directed by new director Manindran and stars Sanjay Rao, the son of popular actor Brahmaji. Today, on May 28, on the occasion of the birthday of hero Sanjay Rao, Guttu Chappudu First Look Poster unveiled at Santosham Studio. Hero Sanjay Rao cut a cake and celebrated his birthday among the members of the film unit on this occasion. The film Team participated in the event and cut a cake with Sanjay Rao and wished him a happy birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, film hero Sanjay Rao said, “Celebrating my birthday in the presence of team members like this, as well as releasing Guttu Chappudu First Look Poster is very new. Guttu Chappudu movie brings me a very good image. This is the complete opposite of the character in the aphorism movie I did. When director Manindran told me this script, I liked the narration he gave even more than the story he told. There are all kinds of commercial elements. Also our producer Livingston is a person with a good friendly nature. We shot very fast with the support he provided. We are trying to bring this gossip picture to you soon, ”he said.

Producer Livingstun said, “Happy birthday to our hero Sanjay. I, Director Manindran have been good friends for a long time. We thought of a lot of stories when we wanted to make a movie in our combination .. but I really liked the gossip story. Brahmaji gari’s boy is playing the hero in this movie. Already two schedules have been completed. There are two other schedules. The rest of the schedule will start when the corona conditions are right ” said.

Director Manindran said. ” If we talk about this story, it will be based on Vizag. Pucca is said to be a Mass and Love family entertainer. With a new kind of story, the story will be in a very different direction. Definitely, a film that mirrors today’s situation, especially based on youth. There is a lot of our producer support in the case of this film. Taking care of all closely without compromising anywhere.