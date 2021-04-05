Gully Rowdy Movie First Look Poster: Sundeep with Gully Gang

Sundeep Kishan Gully Rowdy First Look Poster and Releasing in Theaters on May 21st.

Sundeep Kishan recently bagged a hit through ‘A1 Express’. And now, he started working on his next film ‘Gully Rowdy’. Earlier, this film is titled ‘Rowdy Baby’ however, the title has changed to Gully Rowdy by the makers for reasons unknown. Today, Sundeep Kishan‘s Gully Rowdy Movie First Look Poster has been released. In the Gully Rowdy First Look poster, we can see Sundeep Kishan in a running pose with all energy. His colourful dressing style attracts the viewers.

Directors V.V. Vinayak and Nandini Reddy have attended the Gully Rowdy Movie first look poster launch event as chief guests. Mehabooba fame Neha Shetty is playing the leading lady while Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, and Harsha are playing key roles in the film. Chowrastha Ram is scoring the music while Sujatha Siddharth is cranking the camera.

Gully Rowdy Movie First Look Launch:

Take pleasure in presenting to you my quirkiest character to Date… Rowdy By Nepotism…

World Famous in Vizag …#GullyRowdy #MeesalaVaasu Promise you a Laugh Riot 🔥 This May 21st 🤟🏽@KonaFilmCorp @MVVCinema_ pic.twitter.com/Lwww2J7kQI — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) April 4, 2021

Kona Venkat is bankrolling Sundeep Kishan starrer Gully Rowdy under the Kona Film Corporation banner whereas it has the music by Chowrastha Ram. The Gully Rowdy film has cinematography by Sujatha Siddharth. Gully Rowdy Movie Releasing in Theaters on May 21st.