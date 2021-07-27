Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming Movie Gully Rowdy is racing for release. The film completed its censor formalities. Censor Board members after watching the Gully Rowdy film cleared for release passing it, Gully Rowdy Censored with U/A Certificate. The makers announced the happy news and added that they will release the film in the month of August.
Gear up for a Masala Laugh Riot ❤️@konavenkat99 @actorsimha @vennelakishore #GNageshwarReddy #Nehashetty @harshachemudu #GullyRowdy pic.twitter.com/XcYbhX9OG1
Gully Rowdy starring Sundeep Kishan, Neha Shetty, Rajendra Prasad, Bobby Simha, Vennela Kishore, and Viva Harsha. Its music is by Chowrasta Ram and Sai Kartheek, its editing is by Chota K Prasad. The Gully Rowdy film is bankrolled by MVV. Satyanarayana and Kona Venkat on MVV Cinema and Kona Film Corporation banners.