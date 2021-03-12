Home Technology Google Search on Desktop gets Dark Mode: How to Enable
Google Search on Desktop gets Dark Mode: How to Enable

If your systems theme is set to dark, then your Google Search automatically switches to a dark mode.

By Theprimetalks

-

How to enable dark mode for google search on desktop
How to Enable Dark Mode for Google Search on Desktop

Google has introduced Dark Modes for various apps in the past. Now, Google has rolled out this Dark Mode feature for Google Search on Desktop. As Google has started testing dark mode for Search on desktop, it’s available to select users, and it works with the system theme on your desktop.

This means if your system’s theme is set to dark then your Google Search should automatically switch to the dark theme. Google has confirmed to The Verge that it is testing dark mode for Search on desktop but it hasn’t given a specific date for a wider rollout.

How to Enable Dark Mode for Google Search on Desktop

  • Users will first get a notification at the corner on the page saying “Dark theme is now available”.
  • You can enable it by clicking on ‘Turn on‘, which will switch the search page to Dark.
  • Once enabled, you will have the option to set it either to Light, Dark, or System Default.
  • Also, if you haven’t got this feature yet, you can always try the Force Dark Mode option on Chrome.
  • To do this enter Chrome://flags on the address bar. Type ‘Dark Mode‘.
  • Enable the Force Dark Mode for Web Contents and relaunch Chrome.

Meanwhile, the Google Chrome app can change themes when either the system-wide preference or battery saver mode is enabled, or you can change it manually. This is how:

  • Open the Google Chrome app.
  • Tap the three dots on the top right.
  • Tap Settings.
  • Under Basics, tap Themes.
  • Depending on the device, select Dark, System Default, or Set by Battery Saver.

