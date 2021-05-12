Google pay us users now transfer money to those in india & singapore

Google Pay has been a simple and easy way to transfer money between people. Google Pay US users can now send money to Google Pay users in India and Singapore via integration with Western Union and Wise. As an introductory offer, transfers done via Western Union will offer unlimited free transfers when sending money with Google Pay, and Wise will take no extra charge for the first transfer free for new customers on transfers up to $500.
The International money transfers will be available starting with users in the US when transferring money to accounts in India and Singapore. By the end of 2021, Google Pay will expand money transfer support to 200 countries and territories through Western Union and to more than 80 countries through Wise.
Google Pay US users Can Send Money to those in India and Singapore: Here How to Pay
Step 1: Download the latest version of the Google Pay App from the Google Play Store, if you do not have the new app redesign.
Step 2: Set up the Google Pay app by following the steps set out by Google which involves setting up your bank account.
Step 3: Now tap the ‘Pay’ button on the new Google Pay app home screen and choose between Western or Wise.
Step 4: The Google Pay app will then guide you through the steps to complete the transfer.
In Blog Says, Google Pay US users will have free transfers from Western Union until June 16, while Wise will allow one free transfer, provided the amount is under $500.