Google pay us users now transfer money to those in india & singapore

Google Pay US users Can Send Money to those in India and Singapore: Here How to Pay

Step 1: Download the latest version of the Google Pay App from the Google Play Store, if you do not have the new app redesign.

Step 2: Set up the Google Pay app by following the steps set out by Google which involves setting up your bank account.

Step 3: Now tap the ‘Pay’ button on the new Google Pay app home screen and choose between Western or Wise.

Step 4: The Google Pay app will then guide you through the steps to complete the transfer.

In Blog Says, Google Pay US users will have free transfers from Western Union until June 16, while Wise will allow one free transfer, provided the amount is under $500.