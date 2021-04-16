Google One app receives Mobile Application Profile certification from ioXt

As the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem becomes bigger over time, the security of the various services, devices, and apps connected to this ecosystem becomes paramount. The Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt) has now announced the first list of apps that will be certified for the Mobile Application Profile, which includes the Google One app.
The ioXt Mobile Application Profile is a set of security and privacy requirements that detail the best practices for cloud-connected apps running on mobile devices. The goal behind these guidelines is to help developers certify their apps and protect against common threats and reduce the probability of significant vulnerabilities. While this certification was designed for VPN apps, it can be applied to any cloud-connected app. At launch, a total of 10 apps have been certified, which include:
- Google One App
- ExpressVPN
- NordVPN
- OpenVPN for Android
- Private Internet Access
- VPN Private
- GreenMAX Wireless Keypad
- Hub space
- McAfee Innovations
- Comcast Xfinity Authenticator
The ioXt has over 300 members including Google, Amazon, Facebook, T-Mobile, Comcast, and more, who have come together with the goal of providing baseline security for app and devices in the IoT world. Some of the first Android phones to pass through their certification were the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and the Pixel 4a, which were announced last year.