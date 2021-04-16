The ioXt Mobile Application Profile is a set of security and privacy requirements that detail the best practices for cloud-connected apps running on mobile devices. The goal behind these guidelines is to help developers certify their apps and protect against common threats and reduce the probability of significant vulnerabilities. While this certification was designed for VPN apps, it can be applied to any cloud-connected app. At launch, a total of 10 apps have been certified, which include:

Google One app receives Mobile Application Profile certification from ioXt

Google One App

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

OpenVPN for Android

Private Internet Access

VPN Private

GreenMAX Wireless Keypad

Hub space

McAfee Innovations

Comcast Xfinity Authenticator

The ioXt has over 300 members including Google, Amazon, Facebook, T-Mobile, Comcast, and more, who have come together with the goal of providing baseline security for app and devices in the IoT world. Some of the first Android phones to pass through their certification were the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and the Pixel 4a, which were announced last year.