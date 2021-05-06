Google Entertainment Space for Android Tablets Launched

Google has introduced a new Android app that will vastly improve the Android tablet called Entertainment Space. Similar to how Kids Space is a mode designed for children on Android tablets, Google Entertainment Space is a one-stop place on Android tablets where users can find all their latest movies, TV shows, Youtube videos, action-packed games, and favorite books. The Google Entertainment Space app is split into three tabs they are – Watch, Games and Read.
In the Watch Tab, users can sign in to their subscription streaming apps and surf through content all in one place. It has Google TV integrated, which will show users movies and TV shows that they can watch, rent, or buy. Users can resume watching content from the Continue Watching row and the recommendation rows will show personalized content from various streaming platforms including Google TV, Twitch, and Hulu.
Discover the Latest Movies, TV shows and YouTube videos in the Watch Tab.
In the Games tab, users can see all their installed games, resume playing them through continue playing row, and also explore new games in the recommended row. A neat feature that Google added is Instant Play, which allows users to try out a game without installing it.
Discover the Action-Packed Games In the Games tab
The Read tab is where all the books and audiobooks from Google Play Books can be found. Users can also access free previews before purchasing a book, and get recommendations based on what’s trending and what meets the user’s tastes.
Find your favorite book and audiobook in the Read tab.
Download Google Entertainment Space for Android Tablets:
In a Google Blog post said, Google Entertainment Space will first be available on Walmart onn. tablets And later this year, Entertainment Space will roll out globally on new and select existing Android tablets from Lenovo™, Sharp and more.