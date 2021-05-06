Google Entertainment Space for Android Tablets Launched

Google has introduced a new Android app that will vastly improve the Android tablet called Entertainment Space. Similar to how Kids Space is a mode designed for children on Android tablets, Google Entertainment Space is a one-stop place on Android tablets where users can find all their latest movies, TV shows, Youtube videos, action-packed games, and favorite books. The Google Entertainment Space app is split into three tabs they are – Watch, Games and Read.

In the Watch Tab, users can sign in to their subscription streaming apps and surf through content all in one place. It has Google TV integrated, which will show users movies and TV shows that they can watch, rent, or buy. Users can resume watching content from the Continue Watching row and the recommendation rows will show personalized content from various streaming platforms including Google TV, Twitch, and Hulu.

Discover the Latest Movies, TV shows and YouTube videos in the Watch Tab.