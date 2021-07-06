Advertisement

Google AdSense Anchor Ads now Supports on Wider Screens such as desktop after 19 July, the Anchor Ads that stick to the top or bottom of the page as you scroll, Google Adsense launched anchor ads in 2013 and has expanded its features over the years.

Advertisement

Google said “Anchor ads now support a larger range of screen sizes. For sites that have anchors turned on, Google AdSense anchor ads will soon start to appear on wider screens such as desktops. Our experiments show that anchor ads perform well on wider screens.

How to Turn Off Google AdSense Anchor Ads on Wider Screens:

If you’d prefer not to show anchors on wider screens, you can turn this option off using the new ‘Wide screen‘ control in your Auto ads settings. Note that wide-screen anchors won’t start serving until after 19 July 2021. To see how anchors perform on your sites, set up Auto ads and turn on anchor ads.