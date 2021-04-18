Google ads insights page is now available to all advertisers globally

Google Ads Insights Page has officially rolled out to all advertisers globally. The Insights Page was initially launched in November 2020 as a beta. After several months of teasing and testing and rolling out betas, the new Google Ads Insights Page is now available to all advertisers no matter where on the planet they live. Google said that starting on April 14th, yesterday, “the Google Ads Insights page is available to all advertisers globally.”

The Google Ads Insights Page makes it easy for you to explore insights and emerging trends based on your business. The example given by Google is, “let’s say you’re a pet store looking to reach more customers. With the Google Ads Insights page, you can see rising demand for “dog subscription boxes” and “dog toys”. You can then act on these trends by creating campaigns to reach new pet owners, or even explore selling dog care packages.” “The Insights page surfaces trends tailored to your business, so you can see if you’re keeping up with demand for trending products or services,” Google added.

Here is the Google help document on this insights page. Google said The insights page helps you identify trends in your market and understand your performance. You’ll see current and emerging interest in the products or services most relevant to your business.