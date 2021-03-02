Golden Globes 2021 Winners List: Netflix’s The Crown emerged as the most awarded at the Golden Globes 2021, winning four of its six nominations, including for best TV series in the drama category. In the world of film, Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm picked up the biggest prizes of the night, for best movie in drama and musical or comedy departments respectively, with the former’s director Chloé Zhao becoming the only second woman to win the Golden Globe for best director.
Pixar’s Soul took him the award for the best-animated movie. Chadwick Boseman was given a posthumous win for best actor (drama), while Emmy-winner Schitt’s Creek continued its streak to nab the win for best series (musical/comedy). Amongst studios, Netflix picked up 10 Golden Globes, and Apple TV+ got its first thanks to Jason Sudeikis’ best actor prize for Ted Lasso. Here is the complete list of the 2021 Golden Globes winners:
Golden Globes 2021 Winners Complete List
Best motion picture, drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland — winner
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday — winner
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best actor in a motion picture, musical, or comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — winner
- James Corden, The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best motion picture, musical, or comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — winner
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best Director, motion picture
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland — winner
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- David Fincher, Mank
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best limited series or TV movie
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit — winner
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best Actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit — winner
Best supporting actress in a TV role
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown — winner
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian — winner
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best TV series, drama
- The Crown — winner
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best motion picture, foreign language
- Another Round (Denmark)
- La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
- The Life Ahead (Italy)
- Minari (USA) — winner
- Two of Us (France/USA)
Best actor in a TV series, drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown — winner
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
Best actress in a motion picture, musical, or comedy
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie film
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot — winner
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best TV series, musical or comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek — winner
- Ted Lasso
Best actor in a TV series, musical, or comedy
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — winner
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
The best original score, motion picture
- Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
- Ludwig Goransson, Tenet
- James Newton Howard, News of the World
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul — winner
The best original song, motion picture
- Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead — winner
- Speak Now, One Night in Miami
- Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best actress in a TV series, drama
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin, The Crown — winner
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best screenplay, motion picture
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 — winner
- Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True — winner
Best motion picture, animated
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul — winner
- Wolfwalkers
Best actress in a TV series, musical, or comedy
- Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — winner
Best supporting actor in a TV role
- John Boyega, Small Axe — winner
- Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Bill Murray, On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami.